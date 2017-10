A hidden cockfighting ring uncovered by cops

A secret cock-fighting ring, nestled in a wooded area in Kampong Cham province, was doing well . . . that is until the boys in blue stumbled on it.

District police say they have been cracking down on any fowl-on-fowl brawls and that a routine patrol of the forested area revealed another hidden den.

The owner and patrons managed to flee the ring, with police torching the place to deter them from coming back.

Kampuchea Thmey