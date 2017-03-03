High-speed ride takes a turn for the worse

An injured man may be in the market for a new motorbike – and some new friends – following a self-inflicted accident in Phnom Penh yesterday.

The speed demon was leaving a nightclub with his pals when, fancying himself a daredevil, he took a turn too fast on his moto.

He lost control and tumbled to the street, while his so-called friends simply watched unsympathetically before leaving the scene.

Eventually, police took the injured party to the hospital, though they’ll be unable to treat the wounds left by his buds’ betrayal.

