High thief brought down by swift winds of change

Justice fell like a cool breeze on a teenage bag-snatcher in Phnom Penh’s Chbar Ampov II commune after he was arrested for robbing an air-conditioning mechanic on Sunday.

Police said the suspect a drug abuser grabbed the technician’s bag in the middle of a traffic jam where, luckily, authorities were nearby directing motorists.

The victim quickly raised the alarm and police managed to catch one of three suspects involved. The drugged-out delinquent is now trying to cool it in police custody.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY