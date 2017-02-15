Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - High thief brought down by swift winds of change

High thief brought down by swift winds of change

Justice fell like a cool breeze on a teenage bag-snatcher in Phnom Penh’s Chbar Ampov II commune after he was arrested for robbing an air-conditioning mechanic on Sunday.

Police said the suspect a drug abuser grabbed the technician’s bag in the middle of a traffic jam where, luckily, authorities were nearby directing motorists.

The victim quickly raised the alarm and police managed to catch one of three suspects involved. The drugged-out delinquent is now trying to cool it in police custody.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

New street food dish shakes things up at Russian Market

Though the bustling food stalls that emerge after dark next to Phnom Penh's Russian Market can seem intimidating to tourists at first glance, there are street food treats to be enjoyed by all, from Kep crab to a new shrimp dish created by the market's owners.

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.