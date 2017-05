Highlander driver’s wallet takes $200 hit

A driver's bank account was the only thing seriously injured after rear-ending an SUV in the capital’s Phsar Depot II commune and quickly settling on compensation on Wednesday.

Losing control while cruising, the Highlander’s owner collided with the back of a Range Rover, whose passengers were uninjured, except for one man’s cut lip.

After negotiations, both drivers decided $200 was the right sum to end the conflict.

NOKORWAT