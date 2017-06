The hills are alive with the sound of handcuffs

Two drug dealer’s remote Battambang headquarters wasn’t far enough out of the way to evade police.

Operating on a mountain in O’Romduol commune, the traffickers were busted by cops who seized a whopping 142 bags of drugs along with two tuk-tuks.

Police pulled the pastoral pushers to the station and arranged a date for them at provincial court.

ann