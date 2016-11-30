Hit-and-run proves burglar’s undoing

An unemployed man now lacks not only a job but his freedom after he was arrested on Monday in Kampong Speu’s Baset district for allegedly stealing a motorbike.

The 37-year-old had stolen and made off with a bike parked outside a villager’s home, only to accidentally hit a schoolboy and have his escape impeded.

His attempt to flee on foot proved futile as police and village security guards quickly chased and caught up with him, sending him off to court and returning the bike to its rightful owner.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY