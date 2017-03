Hit-and-runner run down by rabble in PP

One driver's hopes of escape were shattered just as fast as his rear window when he was chased down by bystanders who pelted his Land Cruiser with rocks after he hit a parked scooter in the capital’s Tuol Kork district on Sunday.

The moto’s owner was luckily uninjured as he jumped out of the way when the motorist crashed into his ride.

The driver, however, wasn’t so nimble: as he tried to flee, a mob gave chase and busted out his window before police halted the escape.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY