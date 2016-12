Holiday heist lands SR duo on naughty list

A pair of guesthouse Grinches were arrested on Monday after allegedly robbing a fellow lodger on Christmas Day in Siem Reap.

The burgled boarder alerted the hotel owner, who promptly conducted his own investigation into the mysterious money disappearance.

Security camera footage helped the hotelier identify the suspects, who subsequently confessed stealing a grand total of $400.

Local police picked up the pilferers, who now await impending legal penalties.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY