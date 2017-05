Home burglar foiled as the owner returns early

A 61-year-old was in the right place at just the right time when he prevented a jewellery thief from ransacking his home on Saturday in Kakab commune, Phnom Penh.

Coming into the house just as the 23-year-old suspect was trying to leave out the back with some gold, the victim shouted for help and neighbours swarmed the scene.

The housebreaker was halted and collected by cops, then taken down to the station.

NOKORWAT