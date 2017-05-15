Home’s where the heart is, where cops look first

Two thieves obviously didn’t quite understand the concept of going on the lam when they were arrested at home after allegedly robbing a man in Siem Reap province on Friday.

After the suspects stole their 26-year-old victim’s motorbike, phone and wallet, they gave investigators a relatively easy time of it by heading straight to their domicile.

After a bit of snooping, police paid a visit to the house, where they found both the loot and the larcenous louts. Cops sent the recovered items to their rightful owner and the pair of suspects to provincial court.

