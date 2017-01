Honeymoon in hospital for Svay Rieng groom

A groom's happy day turned gloomy when a gaggle of goons assaulted him in Svay Rieng on Monday.

After the wedding ceremony, the guests hit the dance floor, but a quarrel quickly erupted, with blows raining down on the groom.

Police arrived to break up the brawl, but only managed to capture one of the high-tailing assailants.

The busted-up bridegroom was brought to the hospital where instead of celebrating the ceremony he received 15 stitches.

NOKORWAT