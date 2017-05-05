Hope he bought a new friend with that $600

A man took both his pal and his pal’s moto for an extended ride and was arrested after he pawned the bike for $600 in the capital’s Choam Chao commune on Wednesday.

Fibbing to his friend about picking up his salary from the factory, the 33-year-old rode off on the borrowed bike, gave his employer a resignation letter and didn’t return.

After a week, though, the victim crossed paths with the traitor and called his real friends to help subdue the old chum and send him to the district police.

NOKORWAT