Hopped-up misanthrope goes crazy in Kandal

An infamous drug user was incarcerated after becoming irate and going on a violent spree in Kandal on Wednesday.

The junkie first turned on his own family, scaring his parents out of their own home with a flurry of threats.

Next, the deranged druggie grabbed a knife and began chasing another villager until the police were called.

The man then tried and failed to attack the officers, who promptly cuffed the loon and took him to the police station.

Koh Santepheap