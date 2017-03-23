Search form

Hot-headed husband takes heads off statues

Betrayed by his wife, a local Siem Reap man didn’t just stop at cursing the gods, he went ahead and snapped the necks of Hindu deity statues in Siem Reap town.

Alerted to the faceless figures by locals, police arrived at the scene and found the disgruntled husband near the statues, which had also been damaged in January.

Upon questioning, the vexed vandal admitted to defacing the statues on both occasions, telling police he was angry with his wife after suspecting her of being disloyal.

The suspect was sent to court.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY

