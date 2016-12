Hot merchandise ends up burning capital trio

Associating with criminals didn’t pay off for one trio of motorbike buyers who were arrested for allegedly purchasing stolen goods in Phnom Penh’s Sen Sok district on Saturday. Police were trying to track down a stolen motorbike, but the thief said he had already turned a profit and sold it to somebody else. Following the trail, cops then confronted his customers, discovering four motorbikes of questionable origin in their home. NOKORWAT