‘How much is meth?’ ’Everything’s 2,500!’

Another seemingly legitimate Phnom Penh business was being used for less-than-legal activities in Stung Meanchey commune as police arrested five for trafficking drugs at a 2,500-riel shop.

Villagers dropped the dime, informing cops there was more than just trinkets coming out of the minimart, and after a crackdown they confiscated six packages of drugs, paraphernalia and two motos.

Four men and one woman were taken into custody and the criminalised convenience store was shuttered.

Kampuchea Thmey