Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - ‘How much is meth?’ ’Everything’s 2,500!’

‘How much is meth?’ ’Everything’s 2,500!’

Another seemingly legitimate Phnom Penh business was being used for less-than-legal activities in Stung Meanchey commune as police arrested five for trafficking drugs at a 2,500-riel shop.

Villagers dropped the dime, informing cops there was more than just trinkets coming out of the minimart, and after a crackdown they confiscated six packages of drugs, paraphernalia and two motos.

Four men and one woman were taken into custody and the criminalised convenience store was shuttered.

Kampuchea Thmey

Contact author: Soth Koemsoeun
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Farewell to the White Building

Built as an experiment in low-cost social housing for the capital, the White Building has been sitting in the heart of Phnom Penh since the 1960s.

Ieng Mouly on war, corruption, and working with Son Sann

Ieng Mouly, chairman of Cambodia's National AIDS Authority, talks to Post Khmer editor Kimsong Kay about four decades of Cambodian politics.

People search for their names on the voter lists at a polling station in Kampong Cham’s Veal Vong commune earlier this month.

Carving Tbong Khmum from Kampong Cham may see CPP gain assembly seat

Four years ago, when the opposition snatched Kampong Cham away from the ruling party in 2013 national elections, it hinted at a deeper shift taking

Comfrel Executive Director Koul Panha speaks to the press at a meeting yesterday in Phnom Penh.

NGOs claim 95 percent result count accuracy

As the National Election Committee launched into the recount proc