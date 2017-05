Hundredth time not a charm for phone thief

Wandering hands got one phone snatcher into trouble and blemished her long crime record in the capital’s Daun Penh district yesterday.

Waving down a mark in the infamous Wat Phnom area, she grabbed the phone from his pocket but was stopped in short order and brought to police.

The heisted handheld was returned to its owner and the suspect admitted to authorities she had previously snatched 100 phones.

Koh Santepheap