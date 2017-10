‘I swear they're not mine’ almost works for Phnom Penh man

Phnom Penh police had themselves a stolen bike and a culprit but no victim in Psar Depot I commune on Sunday.

Noticing a moped without plates, roving officers investigated and found drug paraphernalia stashed inside before the man standing nearby admitted to stealing it.

He led them back to the scene of the crime, but no one in the vicinity was missing their ride.

Staying on the safe side, cops impounded the motorbike and detained their man at headquarters.

DAP