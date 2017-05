Ice dealers not so cool in presence of police

Three men made it crystal clear to police they were up to no good when they were stopped and found with meth in the capital’s Chamkarmon district yesterday.

Making early rounds, police noticed the trio in the street looking shifty and pulled them aside for a search.

One suspect tried unsuccessfully to flee, and all were arrested and taken to the station after nine small bags of meth were found on them.

cam post