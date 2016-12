Ice den quartet hit a low note in crackdown

Police finally invaded an infamous ice drug den in Phnom Penh’s Sen Sok district, arresting four men and confiscating their crystal meth on Tuesday. The home was apparently well known as a place to both pick up and use drugs.

The cop crackdown confirmed the rumours, revealing four young men, three packets of crystal meth, and a variety of drug paraphernalia. The cornered quartet is now awaiting trafficking charges.

NOKORWAT