Ice pushers fail to keep cool in Kandal province

Two tweeking drug addicts couldn’t keep calm in front of roaming officers in Kandal province’s Prek Russey commune yesterday.

Police said the duo were speeding – on more than just their moto – and were pulled over for questioning and a search, which turned up seven bags of meth.

The bike and drugs were confiscated while the suspects were sent swiftly to court.

NOKORWAT