Idling car a bad omen for wary do-gooders

A suspicious car spooked a family in Phnom Penh’s Por Sen Chey district, prompting them to report the abandoned vehicle to police yesterday.

The family told authorities the ghost car had been parked in proximity to their property for three days, inspiring fears that it may have been used for objectionable outings.

Not wanting to be associated with potential criminal activity, they rang the cops, who confiscated the car.

KOH SANTEPHEAP