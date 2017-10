Impatient driver shoots gun to pass slowpoke

Despite not being a street race, the chaos started with a gun fired into the air on Friday in the capital’s Tuol Sangke commune.

Police say after being denied the ability to overtake another vehicle, the driver of a Lexus pulled a pistol and let six shots go skyward before zooming off.

Concerned citizens and the slow driver stayed at the scene to answer the questions of arriving authorities.

Rasmei Kampuchea