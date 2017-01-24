Search form

Impatient man, his gun go off in capital crowd

A hot-headed husband lost his cool waiting for a loaf of bread in Phnom Penh on Sunday, firing a gun into the air after arguing with his wife.

The vendor said the man was aggravated by the long wait when the argument started. The husband unholstered the weapon and fired into the sky six times as customers scattered in fear.

Though the man tried to collect the bullet casings before leaving the scene, police were able to recover one shell and are hoping to use it to track him down.

