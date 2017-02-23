Impatient patron quick to display displeasure

Patience is a virtue one suspect in the capital’s Stung Meanchey commune evidently didn’t possess when he hit a phone technician over the head with a chair yesterday.

Police say the man took his phone to be repaired and when the tech asked for $5 for spare parts he agreed to pay.

But when he returned the next day and his phone wasn’t ready he got angry and demanded his money back, striking out with a chair and injuring his victim’s head when it wasn’t returned.

The dizzy repairman filed a complaint with police and the victim fled the scene.

NOKORWAT