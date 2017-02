Inebriate uninjured after careless crash

A drunkard collided with a divider in the capital early yesterday morning in what’s becoming an increasingly common drunk-driving disaster.

In this iteration, the obliterated operator veered the vehicle into the concrete, cracking the divider in two.

In addition to the collapsed barrier, the car was seriously damaged, but the lucky lout exited unscathed.

Police have confiscated the crashed car while the driver awaits possible legal ramifications.

NORKOWAT