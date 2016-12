Inflamed by drink, man takes a torch to house

A tipsy man set his Tbong Khmum house ablaze to extinguish the fury within on Saturday. The 28-year-old had scarfed down bottles of wine and got into an altercation with his wife, who stormed out.

In his rage, the furious fiend set his house on fire, even preventing his neighbours – who had kindly provided the funds to have the house built in the first place – from putting it out.

The arsonist was later hauled away by the police.

KOH SANTEPHEAP