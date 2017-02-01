Search form

Infuriated lover targets own inanimate objects

A jealous husband turned attempted arsonist in Phnom Penh on Monday, aiming his unrestrained rage on his own rental room.

The furious firebug accused his flirtatious wife of seeing other men, a charge that understandably produced a spousal spat.

Angered by the argument and his adulterous suspicions, he approached the vacant room with a bottle of gasoline, intent on burning it down.

Fortunately, fastidious security guards prevented him and sent the aspiring arsonist to commune police.

