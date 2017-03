Insecure guard strikes commune-level cohort

A security guard scuffle left one man battered and bruised after a dispute in the capital’s Sen Sok district on Saturday.

Feeling as though his authority was being questioned, a district guard asked his commune counterpart to step outside.

When the commune official followed him out, the delinquent district guard struck him twice in the face and fled.

The injured party filed a complaint with police.

KOH SANTEPHEAP