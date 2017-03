Inspector Gadget tracks nabbed truck in Takeo

Technology proved the real hero when police in Takeo province’s Bati district recovered a truck stolen from in front of its owner’s house on Sunday by tracking its GPS signal.

The Korean-made vehicle was snatched as its owners slept, but police located its position on a plot of land in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district the next day.

After hiding out for hours, police nabbed the thieves when they returned to the truck and arrested them immediately.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY