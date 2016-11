Intuitive cop identifies addict with a glance

“If you’ve got nothing to hide, you’ve got nothing to fear” is a cop creed of perhaps dubious merit, but it yielded results for Kandal cops on Friday.

Eschewing probable cause, the beat cops said they simply apprehended a local man because he looked like he had something to hide.

Their prescient suspicions were substantiated, however, as a search uncovered a bag of meth, and the sketchy druggie was hauled off.

Nokorwat