Invaders make a mess, make off moneyless

Bungling burglars managed to bash a window in Kampong Chhnang province on Saturday, but reportedly left the house empty-handed after failing to turn up any valuables.

A couple returned home during their lunch break to find the window smashed and the house ransacked, but told police all of their money was safe and sound in the bank.

The thwarted thieves had already vacated the premises, leaving cops with few clues as they initiate their investigation.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY