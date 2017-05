‘It’s been 0 days since our last sword incident’

A Battambang man had his hands full with a violent rival who hit out at his hands with a samurai sword on Wednesday.

Attacking his victim in front of a school, the drive-by slasher was riding on a moto with two friends when he fled.

When he was tracked down by authorities, the suspect claimed he was settling the score for scars the victim had given him in the past.

He was sent to court to answer for the outburst.

NATIONAL POLICE