Jail may be on tap for group of beer poachers

One catering service got some bad reviews in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district on Monday when three employees were spotted stealing beer from a wedding party.

Noticed during the festivities loading 20 cases into their truck, the trio left another colleague behind who was arrested when authorities arrived.

He was hauled in for questioning as police tried tracking down the heisted Heinekens.

Koh Santepheap