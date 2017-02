Jail terms likely a lock for burglar foursome

A quartet of perps picked the wrong lock to pick when they were pinched by patrolling police in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district early yesterday.

Authorities say the house they were trying to rob was vacant but the surrounding area was, unfortunately for them, not.

Police spotted the suspects and searched them, finding lock-busting tools that were taken as evidence, along with the handcuffed ne’er-do-wells, to the station.

POST NEWS