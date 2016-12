Jewel thieves foolishly return to scene of crime

A group of glamorous thieves targeted a jewellery vendor in Kandal’s Koh Thom district on Thursday, but were picked up by police for trying to profit off the pilfered goods the next day. Police said the bold burglars broke into a shop at the local market before returning the very next day to try to unload the goods. A potential customer quickly made the connection, tipping off the cops who confronted the crew and took them into custody. DAP