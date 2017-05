Jewellery bandit found with 20 Dishonest Abes

A jewellery thief seemed to have his hands in more than one criminal operation when police nabbed him for stealing, then found him carrying counterfeit bills in Tbong Khmum province’s eponymous commune yesterday.

Pinching a gold necklace from a trinket vendor, the 24-year-old fled on a motorbike but was caught by cops responding to the seller’s cry for help.

A search of him turned up $100 in fake 5-dollar bills and he was hauled in to the district station.

