Joyless joyride ends with moto jacking

One unassuming – and unfortunate – motodop was taken on a meandering joyride in Phnom Penh on Tuesday evening.

Two troublemakers boarded the bike in Takhmao, promising to pay $20 for a ride into the city.

Once they arrived, the impulsive pair directed the driver aimlessly, eventually demanding that he stop to buy beers.

When he stopped, they snatched the key and gave the driver a swift beatdown before driving off on his ride.

Police managed to apprehend one of the men and are on the lookout for the other.

