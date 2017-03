Juice truck squeezed off road, runs into divider

A delivery experience turned sour for one juice truck driver, who also collided with a median after veering off a bridge in Phnom Penh’s Meanchey district on Monday.

Trying to avoid a collision on his way back to base with a load of fruit juice, the man hit the divider after swerving off the road, pointing the finger at a spoiled set of brakes.

Authorities impounded the truck and are pursuing further action.

NOKORWAT