'Just act normal' never as easy as it sounds

A skittish singer attracted unwanted attention when she was arrested while dealing drugs by the railroad in Tuol Kork yesterday.

Patrolling police said the dealer’s abnormal behaviour prompted them to take a closer look, turning up 22 small packages of crystal meth bound for criminal clients.

The illicit entrepreneur was subsequently detained at the district police station where she awaits possible charges and further legal consequences.

POST NEWS