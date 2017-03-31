Kampong Chhnang man in up to his neck after theft

One moto thief found himself in deep trouble literally and metaphorically after being chased into a pond by police on Wednesday in Kampong Chhnang town.

Police say the suspect had broken into the home of a garment worker the previous day and swiped her set of wheels. After she arrived home that afternoon, noticed the crime and reported it, police ID’d the perp and began their search.

Luckily, he was spotted the next day and chased down a dead-end road. When he abandoned the ride and dove into a nearby swamp, officers surrounded and tossed rocks and sticks to flush him out.

Half an hour was all the muddy marauder could take and he was arrested as soon as he emerged.

Kampuchea Thmey