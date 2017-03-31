Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Kampong Chhnang man in up to his neck after theft

Kampong Chhnang man in up to his neck after theft

One moto thief found himself in deep trouble literally and metaphorically after being chased into a pond by police on Wednesday in Kampong Chhnang town.

Police say the suspect had broken into the home of a garment worker the previous day and swiped her set of wheels. After she arrived home that afternoon, noticed the crime and reported it, police ID’d the perp and began their search.

Luckily, he was spotted the next day and chased down a dead-end road. When he abandoned the ride and dove into a nearby swamp, officers surrounded and tossed rocks and sticks to flush him out.

Half an hour was all the muddy marauder could take and he was arrested as soon as he emerged.

Kampuchea Thmey

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

ACLEDA’s boss on how tech is changing financial services

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.

ACLEDA President In Channy on the key to the bank’s success

Post Khmer Editor-in-Chief Kay Kimsong sat down with Dr In Channy, President and Group Managing Director of ACLEDA Bank Plc, to explore the main principle guiding Cambodia’s biggest bank.

A taste of Phnom Penh's first container night market

At the launch of Phnom Penh's newest market, The Post spoke to customers and stallholders about what the hub of bars, food stalls, shops and live music will add to the city's nightlife.