Kandal trafficker is the latest notch in drug war

An armed drug trafficker was taken in by police in Kandal’s Koh Thom district on Friday as part of an ongoing drug crackdown.

Police raided the 26-year-old’s rental room, revealing a stockpile of MDMA, various paraphernalia and another unidentified drug.

The drug-dealing delinquent was also in possession of a sword, which was promptly confiscated.

The suspect has since been sent to court for legal action.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY