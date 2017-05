Kandal user fast and furiously fails drug test

Drugs and speed may not have been the best pairing for one addict arrested in Kandal province’s Poeuk commune on Sunday for rear-ending another car.

Hurtling down a dirt road, the driver slammed into the back of a Lexus. Luckily, only the SUV was hurt in the crash, but when police arrived they subjected the tripping driver to a urine test.

When that revealed just how intoxicated he was, our hapless protagonist was arrested and handed a court date.

nokorwat

Soth Koemsoeun