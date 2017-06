Karaoke and meth bar owner rethinking theme

A karaoke bar in Kandal province’s Muk Kampoul district attracted criminal activity with its rock-bottom prices on Monday as police arrested the owner and 13 patrons when they found meth at the establishment.

Charging only $2.50 an hour, the owner had gone out to fix her moto trailer and returned to see her place hosting a drug bust.

Cops say the purveyor had been under surveillance for some time before they came to crack down.

