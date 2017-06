Karaoke night cost man a song, nearly his moto

A capital man’s mammoth KTV bill almost cost him his motorbike in Por Sen Chey district. After racking up $111 in costs, which our crooner couldn’t pay, he offered his set of wheels as collateral.

Upon his return on Wednesday he was told a fib; the bike had been sold. When cops were called in to mediate, the man paid his original tab and the KTV owner returned his ride.

Koh Santepheap