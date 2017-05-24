Karaoke session ruined by guard’s van Winkle act

It was all or nothing for a tailor in the capital’s Tuek Thla commune demanding compensation yesterday for a moto stolen from in front of a KTV while the guard was asleep.

The 23-year-old had borrowed the bike and took two friends to a restaurant, then to karaoke. But after the music ended he went out to find only an empty parking space.

When the security worker admitted to snoozing on the job, the owner of the joint offered to pay for half of the stolen ride. Sensing he was being low-balled, the man refused the offer and filed a complaint with police.

Koh Santepheap