Keen-eyed cop catches crooks in his down time

Two bold, but ultimately boneheaded, burglars made an audacious attempt to steal a police officer’s motorbike in Kratie on Tuesday.

The pair of pilferers snuck over to a nearby farm, spotting a tempting target in the form of an unattended moto parked outside.

They tried to roll the ride away, but the vehicle’s watchful owner raised the alarm. Vigilant villagers heeded his call, capturing the crooks and delivering them to the officer’s local colleagues.

Koh Santepheap