Knife-wielding son steps up for family’s honour

“Like father, like son” may have been what Kandal province cops were thinking when they came to Sa’ang district on Sunday to arrest a 15-year-old for injuring his neighbour with a knife.

Word is the suspect’s father had a long feud with the man next door about their property line, so when the boy noticed one of their chickens on the rival’s property he came at the wife with a blade.

The youth was led to languish in a holding cell until his court date.

Nokorwat