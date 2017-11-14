Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Knife-wielding thugs take off on motorbike

Knife-wielding thugs take off on motorbike

A pair of ne’er-do-wells brandishing a knife that would have made Crocodile Dundee proud frightened a Kampong Speu province woman into giving up her moto on Sunday.

Heading home from the market in Trach Tong commune, the victim was stopped by thugs brandishing a 20-centimetre blade.

They made off with her ride, but her screams were heard by nearby authorities, who were able to track the men down and arrest them.

Both wannabe slashers were sent to the police station for charges.

Koh Santepheap

Contact author: Yon Sineat
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Behind the scenes of Bird Monster Battle

The Post visited the Lakhon Khol Youth of Cambodia dance group as they practised at the Royal University of Fine Arts in preparation for a performance on Sunday at Beltei International University.

Senate passes amendments allowing seat redistribution

Following last week's events, when Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed redistributing the Cambodia National Rescue Party’s National Assembly seats among minor opposition parties, the controversial amendments were passed a