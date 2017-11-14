Knife-wielding thugs take off on motorbike

A pair of ne’er-do-wells brandishing a knife that would have made Crocodile Dundee proud frightened a Kampong Speu province woman into giving up her moto on Sunday.

Heading home from the market in Trach Tong commune, the victim was stopped by thugs brandishing a 20-centimetre blade.

They made off with her ride, but her screams were heard by nearby authorities, who were able to track the men down and arrest them.

Both wannabe slashers were sent to the police station for charges.

Koh Santepheap