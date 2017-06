Kratie police credited for bovine interception

Kratie police arrested a livestock thief who amassed nearly a herd of buffalo in Snuol district on Saturday.

Getting a call from a villager claiming four of his beasts had been stolen, the boys in blue tracked down a truck carrying the plough-pullers.

The ringleader was apprehended and confessed that he and his two escaped accomplices had been executing their fourth cattle heist in the province before being caught.

ann